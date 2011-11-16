Oslo Airport Terminal 2

Summary sheet
AVINOR AS
The Project concerns phase 1 of the planned extension of Oslo Airport by expanding the existing terminal with a new pier, additional departure and arrival areas as well as new baggage handling facilities. The Project will increase the airport's capacity from 22 to 28 million passengers per annum.
The project is aimed at meeting demand growth and to lessen congestion. The absence of the project would result in a significant decline in the quality of accessibility conditions to Norway.
The project will be built entirely on existing airport grounds. Therefore, it is unlikely to have any significant adverse environmental impact. During appraisal the Bank will review the decisions taken by the competent authority as well as planned mitigating measures and planning approval constraints for the operation of the airport to ensure compliance with the Bank's environmental and social guidelines.
The promoter is a private entity operating in the transport sector. The procurement procedures applied will be reviewed during appraisal and the Bank will ensure open international tendering in line with its guide to procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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