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OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Norway : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2012 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2012
20110192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Oslo Airport Terminal 2

AVINOR AS

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million
Up to EUR 1 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns phase 1 of the planned extension of Oslo Airport by expanding the existing terminal with a new pier, additional departure and arrival areas as well as new baggage handling facilities. The Project will increase the airport's capacity from 22 to 28 million passengers per annum.

The project is aimed at meeting demand growth and to lessen congestion. The absence of the project would result in a significant decline in the quality of accessibility conditions to Norway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be built entirely on existing airport grounds. Therefore, it is unlikely to have any significant adverse environmental impact. During appraisal the Bank will review the decisions taken by the competent authority as well as planned mitigating measures and planning approval constraints for the operation of the airport to ensure compliance with the Bank's environmental and social guidelines.

The promoter is a private entity operating in the transport sector. The procurement procedures applied will be reviewed during appraisal and the Bank will ensure open international tendering in line with its guide to procurement.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58858053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110192
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88119675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110192
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
Oslo Airport Terminal 2
Data sheet
OSLO AIRPORT TERMINAL 2
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications