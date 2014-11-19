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AGCO R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 36,000,000
Finland : € 64,000,000
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 36,000,000
18/12/2014 : € 64,000,000
18/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO R&D
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO R&D
Related press
Germany: Innovation in agricultural machinery: AGCO Corporation receives EIB loan for R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20110159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGCO R&D
AGCO CORP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 409 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises AGCO's research and development (R&D) activities focusing on engine and drive train efficiency for agricultural vehicles, predominantly taking place in Marktoberdorf (Germany) and to a lesser extent in Beauvais (France) and in Linnavuori and Suolahti (both Finland).

The project will contribute to a reduction of exhaust emissions, a reduction of operator and bystander noise levels, a reduction of operator exposure to vibrations during operations as well as numerous future safety-related items linked to the vehicles' homologation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for which an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2000/35/EC. The project may nevertheless include new test benches for engines and tractors which may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank’s services will verify all the environmental details and the decision of the competent authorities during the due diligence.

The promoter is a private-sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO R&D
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO R&D
Other links
Related press
Germany: Innovation in agricultural machinery: AGCO Corporation receives EIB loan for R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO R&D
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57257040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110159
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Germany
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO R&D
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124163787
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110159
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Germany
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO R&D
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
AGCO R&D
Data sheet
AGCO R&D
Related press
Germany: Innovation in agricultural machinery: AGCO Corporation receives EIB loan for R&D

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Innovation in agricultural machinery: AGCO Corporation receives EIB loan for R&D
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGCO R&D
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGCO R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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