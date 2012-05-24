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DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tanzania : € 2,600,000
Russia : € 2,700,000
Brazil : € 3,000,000
Ukraine : € 3,000,000
Indonesia : € 3,400,000
Estonia : € 3,600,000
Poland : € 3,600,000
Romania : € 3,600,000
Finland : € 4,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/01/2013 : € 2,600,000
2/01/2013 : € 2,700,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,000,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,000,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,400,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,600,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,600,000
2/01/2013 : € 3,600,000
2/01/2013 : € 4,500,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
24 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/01/2013
20110147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Dasos Capital
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Fund targeting forestry assets mainly in Europe

An Investment Fund targeting sustainable forestry and biomass investments mainly in Europe. The fund manager plans to complete six to ten investments. The fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to climate change and other environmental objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund is expected to invest taking a sustainable environmental management perspective and the social impacts will be duly analysed. In the EU, initial afforestation and reforestation for the purposes of conversion to another type of land use falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision of the Competent Authority whether to require an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive will be assessed, as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives). The same approach and principles as contained in EU law will be applied outside EU. Details of the Fund’s environmental due diligence procedures wil be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring compliance with EU Environmental Directives (including EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the EU Procurment Directive. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66415517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110147
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Asia and Latin America
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Romania
Brazil
Finland
Ukraine
Indonesia
Russia
Poland
Tanzania
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Publication Date
16 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157904319
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110147
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Asia and Latin America
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Romania
Brazil
Finland
Ukraine
Indonesia
Russia
Poland
Tanzania
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II
Data sheet
DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications