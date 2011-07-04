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MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 17,000,000
Energy : € 17,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2012 : € 17,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
Moldova’s Prime Minister Filat visits EIB to further mutual cooperation

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2012
20110140
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
IS MOLDELECTRICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 17 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project envisages the rehabilitation and modernisation of a part of the high voltage transmission network of Moldelectrica, the state-owned Moldovan transmission system operator. It includes the refurbishment of a number of substations and transmission lines.

The project aims at improving the reliability of Moldova’s electricity transmission network and at reducing its losses. The proposed refurbishment and modernisation of a part of the high voltage transmission lines and associated substations will enable the system operator to further increase its compliance with the European Network Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) provisions. The project is also expected to promote socio-economic development in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly consists of rehabilitation works, expected to have low environmental impact, and does not envisage any new construction (to be assessed during appraisal). The Bank will request the project to follow relevant EU environmental and social practices in line with its rules applicable to such projects.

The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB guidelines and the relevant applicable rules.The promoter’s procurement plans and procedures will be evaluated during appraisal.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Related press
Moldova’s Prime Minister Filat visits EIB to further mutual cooperation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66405356
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Data sheet
MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
Moldova’s Prime Minister Filat visits EIB to further mutual cooperation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Moldova’s Prime Minister Filat visits EIB to further mutual cooperation
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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