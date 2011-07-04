MOLDELECTRICA POWER TRANSMISSION

Summary sheet
The project envisages the rehabilitation and modernisation of a part of the high voltage transmission network of Moldelectrica, the state-owned Moldovan transmission system operator. It includes the refurbishment of a number of substations and transmission lines.
The project aims at improving the reliability of Moldova’s electricity transmission network and at reducing its losses. The proposed refurbishment and modernisation of a part of the high voltage transmission lines and associated substations will enable the system operator to further increase its compliance with the European Network Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) provisions. The project is also expected to promote socio-economic development in the country.
The project mainly consists of rehabilitation works, expected to have low environmental impact, and does not envisage any new construction (to be assessed during appraisal). The Bank will request the project to follow relevant EU environmental and social practices in line with its rules applicable to such projects.
The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB guidelines and the relevant applicable rules.The promoter’s procurement plans and procedures will be evaluated during appraisal.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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