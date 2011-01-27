Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PRIVATE SECTOR FACILITIES III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 45,000,000
Credit lines : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2012 : € 15,000,000
21/12/2011 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EIB and SGBL: EUR 15 million to support investment by SMEs/SMIs

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2011
20110127
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Private Sector Facilities III

Bank Audi, BLC Bank and Société Générale du Banque au Liban

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed credit line facility is aimed at the partial financing of small and medium-sized investment projects targeting eligble sectors, undertaken by private enterprises.

For the purpose of providing long-term financing to projects of implemented by small and medium-sized enterprises in Lebanon. The proposed line of credit will improve the availability of long-term funding to a spectrum of financial beneficiaries in a number of eligible sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Projects co-financed under the proposed facility will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable to the Bank in line, as appropriate, with the EU environmental policy and legislation.

Normal procurement rules for EIB global loans will apply.

Other links
Related press
Lebanon: EIB and SGBL: EUR 15 million to support investment by SMEs/SMIs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lebanon: EIB and SGBL: EUR 15 million to support investment by SMEs/SMIs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications