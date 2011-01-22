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PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 42,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 42,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 42,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/10/2012 : € 42,500,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related press
Morocco: EIB lends EUR 42.5 million for irrigation and agriculture

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2012
20110122
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Plan Maroc Vert – Programme national de l’économie de l’eau en l’irrigation (PNEEI)
The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Kingdom of Morocco
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
EUR 86 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the "Programme National d’Economie d’Eau en Irrigation" (PNEEI), a national programme for water savings and irrigation. This part comprises the upgrading of public irrigation networks and their adaptation for localised irrigation, on-farm drip irrigation equipment, and technical assistance for project implementation.

The purpose of the PNEEI program is to save the scarce resources of irrigation water and increase its agriculture added value.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The program will upgrade an existing irrigation infrastructure and an EIA is not required, neither under the EU legislation nor the Moroccan law (Dahir n° 1-03-60 of May 12th 2003). One of the main program objective is to reduce the consumption of scarce water resources in irrigation, promoting a higher value added agriculture and fostering economic and social development in Moroccan agriculture sector.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The modifications planned in this intervention to the existing main irrigation networks will allow a reduction of water losses and a more efficient use of the energy. The increase of the number of individual hydrants as well as the new irrigation system on demand will contribute to a better use of the network and a larger participation of the users in the irrigation expenses through enhanced water consumption, measuring and invoicing. The new drip irrigation equipment will facilitate the irrigation operations at on-farm level too.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB lends EUR 42.5 million for irrigation and agriculture

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Publication Date
25 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60524226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110122
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Publication Date
25 Sep 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62122633
Document Focus
Environment
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110122
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Publication Date
28 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165621614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110122
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Other links
Summary sheet
Plan Maroc Vert – Programme national de l’économie de l’eau en l’irrigation (PNEEI)
Data sheet
PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related press
Morocco: EIB lends EUR 42.5 million for irrigation and agriculture

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB lends EUR 42.5 million for irrigation and agriculture
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
25/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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