PLAN MAROC VERT PNEEI

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Summary sheet
The project is part of the "Programme National d’Economie d’Eau en Irrigation" (PNEEI), a national programme for water savings and irrigation. This part comprises the upgrading of public irrigation networks and their adaptation for localised irrigation, on-farm drip irrigation equipment, and technical assistance for project implementation.
The purpose of the PNEEI program is to save the scarce resources of irrigation water and increase its agriculture added value.
The program will upgrade an existing irrigation infrastructure and an EIA is not required, neither under the EU legislation nor the Moroccan law (Dahir n° 1-03-60 of May 12th 2003). One of the main program objective is to reduce the consumption of scarce water resources in irrigation, promoting a higher value added agriculture and fostering economic and social development in Moroccan agriculture sector.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
The modifications planned in this intervention to the existing main irrigation networks will allow a reduction of water losses and a more efficient use of the energy. The increase of the number of individual hydrants as well as the new irrigation system on demand will contribute to a better use of the network and a larger participation of the users in the irrigation expenses through enhanced water consumption, measuring and invoicing. The new drip irrigation equipment will facilitate the irrigation operations at on-farm level too.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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