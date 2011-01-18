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SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
18/07/2012 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Poggio Renatico - Cremona - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zimella - Cervignano - IT
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Autostrade EUR 500 million for A1 motorway
Related press
Italy: Joint EIB/CDP loans to Snam for two new gas pipelines

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2012
20110118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Snam Rete Gas Infrastrutture II

Snam Rete Gas S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million
Up to EUR 935 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of the Zimella - Cervignano pipeline (170 km, DN1400, 75 bar) and of an interconnection plant in Sergnano.

Construction and operation of the Poggio Renatico-Cremona pipeline (149 km, DN1200, 75 bar).

The extension of the gas transmission system is necessary to increase gas flow flexibility in the transport system in the North Western part of Italy. The financing of this project contributes to the Bank’s lending policy on security of energy supply. The new pipelines meet the general criteria for Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) projects of common interest set out under the TEN-E guidelines. Increasing penetration of gas in all sectors will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Community objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The pipeline schemes have been subject to environmental assessments as required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments. Authorizations were granted by the competent authorities in 2009 for the Poggio Renatico-Cremona pipeline and in 2011 for Zimella - Cervignano pipeline.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Poggio Renatico - Cremona - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zimella - Cervignano - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Autostrade EUR 500 million for A1 motorway
Related press
Italy: Joint EIB/CDP loans to Snam for two new gas pipelines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II
Publication Date
24 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60521699
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110118
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
Snam Rete Gas Infrastrutture II
Data sheet
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Poggio Renatico - Cremona - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zimella - Cervignano - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Autostrade EUR 500 million for A1 motorway
Related press
Italy: Joint EIB/CDP loans to Snam for two new gas pipelines

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Autostrade EUR 500 million for A1 motorway
Related press
Italy: Joint EIB/CDP loans to Snam for two new gas pipelines
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Poggio Renatico - Cremona - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Zimella - Cervignano - IT
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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