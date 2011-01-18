Snam Rete Gas Infrastrutture II

Summary sheet
Snam Rete Gas S.p.A.
Construction and operation of the Zimella - Cervignano pipeline (170 km, DN1400, 75 bar) and of an interconnection plant in Sergnano.
Construction and operation of the Poggio Renatico-Cremona pipeline (149 km, DN1200, 75 bar).
The extension of the gas transmission system is necessary to increase gas flow flexibility in the transport system in the North Western part of Italy. The financing of this project contributes to the Bank’s lending policy on security of energy supply. The new pipelines meet the general criteria for Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) projects of common interest set out under the TEN-E guidelines. Increasing penetration of gas in all sectors will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Community objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.
The pipeline schemes have been subject to environmental assessments as required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments. Authorizations were granted by the competent authorities in 2009 for the Poggio Renatico-Cremona pipeline and in 2011 for Zimella - Cervignano pipeline.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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