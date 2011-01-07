EESTI ENERGIA WTE

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Summary sheet
AS Eesti Energia
The project consists of a 220 kt/yr one line waste incineration plant with net energy recovery capacities of 17MW electrical and 50 MW thermal (for district heating).
This will be the first waste incineration plant in Estonia. It will reduce the amount of waste that is currently landfilled. Electricity generated at the facility will be delivered to the grid, and heat to the district heating system.
The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA directive, and accordingly an EIA is required. The EIA process (including public participation) has been completed, and the EIA was approved in October 2007 by the Environmental Board, which is the competent authority.
The promoter is a public sector controlled entity and thereby required to follow Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC in the procurement.
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