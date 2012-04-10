CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV

Summary sheet
The project is a road multi-scheme encompassing 8 components relating to new construction, rehabilitation and upgrading, and implementation of road safety measures in the regional road network of the Autonomous Community of Galicia (Spain).
A road multi-scheme encompassing new construction, rehabilitation and upgrade works, and implementation of road safety measures.
All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework and to be in line with EU environmental policy and be acceptable in environmental terms to the EIB. In particular, compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be verified during appraisal.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European and National Public Procurement legislation. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.