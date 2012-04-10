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CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2012 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - VARIANTE DA PO-546 NO TERMO MUNICIPAL DE PONTEVEDRA ENTRE O REGUEIRIÑO E A PO-11 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - V.A.C. FERROL-BARREIROS (CONEXIÓN A-8), TREITO: O BARQUEIRO- SAN CIBRAO - ES
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2012
20110091
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 167 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a road multi-scheme encompassing 8 components relating to new construction, rehabilitation and upgrading, and implementation of road safety measures in the regional road network of the Autonomous Community of Galicia (Spain).

A road multi-scheme encompassing new construction, rehabilitation and upgrade works, and implementation of road safety measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework and to be in line with EU environmental policy and be acceptable in environmental terms to the EIB. In particular, compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be verified during appraisal.

The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European and National Public Procurement legislation. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - VARIANTE DA PO-546 NO TERMO MUNICIPAL DE PONTEVEDRA ENTRE O REGUEIRIÑO E A PO-11 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - V.A.C. FERROL-BARREIROS (CONEXIÓN A-8), TREITO: O BARQUEIRO- SAN CIBRAO - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Publication Date
23 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58586642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110091
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56110929
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110091
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Other links
Summary sheet
CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Data sheet
CARRETERAS DE GALICIA IV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - VARIANTE DA PO-546 NO TERMO MUNICIPAL DE PONTEVEDRA ENTRE O REGUEIRIÑO E A PO-11 - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - V.A.C. FERROL-BARREIROS (CONEXIÓN A-8), TREITO: O BARQUEIRO- SAN CIBRAO - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications