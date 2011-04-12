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POWERTRAIN R&D II (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2011 : € 30,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2011
20110087
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Powertrain RDI II RSFF

AVL LIST GMBH

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter is an engineering company offering R&D services and equipment mainly to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers and producers of commercial vehicles. The project comprises research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the following fields: (i) powertrain engineering, including development of hybrid technology and advanced batteries for electric cars; (ii) instrumentation and test systems; and (iii) advanced simulation techniques required, e.g., in powertrain engineering.

The project aims at improving the Promoter’s innovation capacity, thereby impacting positively on its international competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment, as the targeted innovations will enable the development of modern powertrain concepts that will improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles and therefore contribute to CO2 emission reduction. The Bank’s services will verify details during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rationalization of the network in Pollino National Park - IT
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB grants AVL List research loan
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rationalization of the network in Pollino National Park - IT
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Laino-Altomonte - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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