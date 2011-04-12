POWERTRAIN R&D II (RSFF)

Summary sheet
AVL LIST GMBH
The promoter is an engineering company offering R&D services and equipment mainly to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers and producers of commercial vehicles. The project comprises research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the following fields: (i) powertrain engineering, including development of hybrid technology and advanced batteries for electric cars; (ii) instrumentation and test systems; and (iii) advanced simulation techniques required, e.g., in powertrain engineering.
The project aims at improving the Promoter’s innovation capacity, thereby impacting positively on its international competitiveness.
The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment, as the targeted innovations will enable the development of modern powertrain concepts that will improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles and therefore contribute to CO2 emission reduction. The Bank’s services will verify details during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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