CHIREC Brussels Hospital

Summary sheet
CHIREC, Centre Hospitalier Interregional Edith Cavell
Programme of investment for private and public hospitals and other small healthcare facilities in Belgium.
The project foresees the regrouping of medical activities in a single site, from their presently scattered location on three sites not longer fit to the purpose: the hospitals of Cavell, Parc Léopold and Basilique. The site chosen for the new hospital is DELTA AUDERGHEM, a surface of ca 5 hectares. The new building will have a surface of 90 000 m² and will host: day hospital and standard hospitalisation activities (500 beds), support services, 100 spaces for consultations, logistic services, hotel and commercial services, rooms for divulgation and scientific activities.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. The project’s ultimate aims and expected results are the care and protection of a weak population segment, thus its social value must be considered positive.
The Promoter is a private entity subsidised by regional and federal budgets, thus required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation and in the best interest of the project. The procurement practices for the programme will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.