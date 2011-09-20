Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing the new Delta hospital in Brussels

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2012
20110085
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHIREC Brussels Hospital

CHIREC, Centre Hospitalier Interregional Edith Cavell

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme of investment for private and public hospitals and other small healthcare facilities in Belgium.

The project foresees the regrouping of medical activities in a single site, from their presently scattered location on three sites not longer fit to the purpose: the hospitals of Cavell, Parc Léopold and Basilique. The site chosen for the new hospital is DELTA AUDERGHEM, a surface of ca 5 hectares. The new building will have a surface of 90 000 m² and will host: day hospital and standard hospitalisation activities (500 beds), support services, 100 spaces for consultations, logistic services, hotel and commercial services, rooms for divulgation and scientific activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. The project’s ultimate aims and expected results are the care and protection of a weak population segment, thus its social value must be considered positive.

The Promoter is a private entity subsidised by regional and federal budgets, thus required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation and in the best interest of the project. The procurement practices for the programme will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
15/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing the new Delta hospital in Brussels

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Publication Date
15 Apr 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58401171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110085
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65178830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110085
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
119217532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110085
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
CHIREC Brussels Hospital
Data sheet
CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing the new Delta hospital in Brussels

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing the new Delta hospital in Brussels
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHIREC BRUSSELS HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications