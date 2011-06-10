BMW Hybridization

Summary sheet
BMW AG
The project concerns the promoter’s investments for the research and development of a complete system of electric and electronic components for the hybridisation of passenger vehicles’ powertrains as well as for their integration in the promoter’s future fleet of vehicles.
The project will contribute to increasing the promoter’s knowledge and know-how in the field of innovative hybrid powertrains. It is also expected to bring about positive environmental results in terms of reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and other harmful emissions. Moreover, the project is expected to accelerate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European automotive industry, and therefore to contribute to increasing the European industry’s innovation capacity.
The project concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project might also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments concern test benches for engines, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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