Vodafone IT Universal Mobile Broadband

Summary sheet
Vodafone Omnitel NV
Investments to increase network coverage and quality / speed.
The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Italy consisting of three major components with the objective of increasing the coverage of the UMTS (3G) mobile network to improve mobile user experience: (i) mobile access network extension and upgrade applying HSPA+ technology; (ii) mobile access/backhauling capacity and quality enhancement to support the improved access network; and (iii) modernisation to improve cost efficiency, respond to strategic challenges and prepare the adoption of LTE/4th generation technology.
The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, but under the Directive 2001/42/EC of 27 June 2001 on the assessment of the effects of certain plans and programmes on the environment. The promoter’s approach to visual and health impacts and its legal compliance will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
According to utility directive 2004/17/EC the telecom sector is exempt from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. Hence the purchasing of the private promoter is not regulated. The effectiveness of the procedures applied will be assessed during appraisal.
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