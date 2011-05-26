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VODAFONE IT UNIVERSAL MOBILE BROADBAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Telecom : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2011 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2011
20110064
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vodafone IT Universal Mobile Broadband

Vodafone Omnitel NV

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350 million
To be determined during appraisal
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to increase network coverage and quality / speed.

The project concerns the promoter’s investments in Italy consisting of three major components with the objective of increasing the coverage of the UMTS (3G) mobile network to improve mobile user experience: (i) mobile access network extension and upgrade applying HSPA+ technology; (ii) mobile access/backhauling capacity and quality enhancement to support the improved access network; and (iii) modernisation to improve cost efficiency, respond to strategic challenges and prepare the adoption of LTE/4th generation technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, but under the Directive 2001/42/EC of 27 June 2001 on the assessment of the effects of certain plans and programmes on the environment. The promoter’s approach to visual and health impacts and its legal compliance will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

According to utility directive 2004/17/EC the telecom sector is exempt from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. Hence the purchasing of the private promoter is not regulated. The effectiveness of the procedures applied will be assessed during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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