WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP5 - I

The Programme financed forms part of Wessex Water Services Ltd capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2010-15, with individual schemes located throughout the whole service area. It is driven primarily by the need to upgrade environmental performance and service levels as well as improve reliability of assets. The Programme also promotes ecoefficiency through energy recovery from sanitation.

The industry economic regulator OFWAT with the Environmental Agency and the Drinking Water Inspectorate (“quality regulators”) closely monitor the planning and implementation of the investment programme to ensure EU quality standards.