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BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 55,000,000
Transport : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/05/2014 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL - Statement on Environmental Effects in the Beskyd Railway Tunnel
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports construction of Beskyd railway tunnel linking Ukraine with the EU
Related press
Ukraine: Beskyd railway tunnel completed and put into operation

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2014
20110053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
UKRZALIZNYTSIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 163 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new 1.8km double-track tunnel on the pan-European corridor V in South-West Ukraine.

The project will replace the existing single track tunnel built in the 1880s which is the only single track section of line on the otherwise twin track electrified corridor between Lviv and the Hungarian border at Chop. The project is expected to deliver savings in vehicle operating costs by preventing the need for the expected increase in future traffic, particularly heavy freight of which about 20 million tonnes already passes each year, to divert to other longer routes given that current volume is close to or at available tunnel capacity. The project may also present some modest time, safety and environmental benefits plus result in reduced maintenance costs for the infrastructure manager. The project design is expected to be compliant with the principles of Commission Decision 2008/173/EC concerning the technical specification of interoperability relating to ‘safety in railway tunnels’.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as the project entails the construction of a new section of long distance rail line. Therefore a full EIA procedure is required. The Bank shall review such procedure during appraisal. Overall, the project’s impacts on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift to rail thanks to an improved service level plus reduced trip lengths (by avoiding the potential diversion of traffic to longer routes) can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related GHG emissions.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL - Statement on Environmental Effects in the Beskyd Railway Tunnel
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports construction of Beskyd railway tunnel linking Ukraine with the EU
Related press
Ukraine: Beskyd railway tunnel completed and put into operation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47736013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110053
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL - Statement on Environmental Effects in the Beskyd Railway Tunnel
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110053
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110053
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122698423
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110053
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL - Statement on Environmental Effects in the Beskyd Railway Tunnel
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Other links
Summary sheet
BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Data sheet
BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports construction of Beskyd railway tunnel linking Ukraine with the EU
Related press
Ukraine: Beskyd railway tunnel completed and put into operation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports construction of Beskyd railway tunnel linking Ukraine with the EU
Related press
Ukraine: Beskyd railway tunnel completed and put into operation
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL - Statement on Environmental Effects in the Beskyd Railway Tunnel
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BESKYD RAILWAY TUNNEL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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