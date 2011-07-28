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WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 150,000,000
14/06/2012 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED
Related press
Spain: EUR 350 million for water facilities in Mediterranean basin

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2012
20110048
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Water Infrastructure – ACUAMED

ACUAMED

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 450 million
Up to EUR 1800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of water infrastructure schemes in Spain, including new investments, improvement and modernisation of existing ones.

The project concerns a large investment programme for the implementation of water, wastewater and environmental protection infrastructure across five Mediterranean River Basins of Spain, namely Internal Basins of Catalunya, the Ebro, Jucar and Segura Rivers and the Mediterranean Andalussian Basin. Works include five components: desalination, environmental recuperation and flood prevention measures, wastewater reuse, interconnection and enhancement of bulk water supply systems, and irrigation efficiency measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme will contribute to the restoration of highly degraded underground and surface water resources while enhancing the overall efficiency and climate change resilience of water services in water stressed regions. Compliance with EIA Directive (97/11/EC, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 92/43/EC (Habitats) and Directive 2009/147/EC (Birds) amongst other EU directives will be assessed during appraisal. 

Works will be procured according to the law for public sector procurement i.e. Ley 30/2007 de 30 de Octubre de Contratos del Sector Publico. This legislation is in line with EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC and satisfactory to the Bank.

Related documents
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 350 million for water facilities in Mediterranean basin

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED
Publication Date
1 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67400189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110048
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED
Other links
Summary sheet
Water Infrastructure – ACUAMED
Data sheet
WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 350 million for water facilities in Mediterranean basin

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 350 million for water facilities in Mediterranean basin
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related public register
01/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE - ACUAMED

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications