Water Infrastructure – ACUAMED

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
ACUAMED
Financing of water infrastructure schemes in Spain, including new investments, improvement and modernisation of existing ones.
The project concerns a large investment programme for the implementation of water, wastewater and environmental protection infrastructure across five Mediterranean River Basins of Spain, namely Internal Basins of Catalunya, the Ebro, Jucar and Segura Rivers and the Mediterranean Andalussian Basin. Works include five components: desalination, environmental recuperation and flood prevention measures, wastewater reuse, interconnection and enhancement of bulk water supply systems, and irrigation efficiency measures.
The programme will contribute to the restoration of highly degraded underground and surface water resources while enhancing the overall efficiency and climate change resilience of water services in water stressed regions. Compliance with EIA Directive (97/11/EC, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 92/43/EC (Habitats) and Directive 2009/147/EC (Birds) amongst other EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.
Works will be procured according to the law for public sector procurement i.e. Ley 30/2007 de 30 de Octubre de Contratos del Sector Publico. This legislation is in line with EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC and satisfactory to the Bank.
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