Ausbau Salzburger Landeskliniken

Summary sheet
LAND SALZBURG
Refurbishment and extension of the Salzburger Landeskliniken on the existing site in the city of Salzburg under the “Masterplan 2020”.
The project will contribute to improving the organisational structure and further development of clinical healthcare services of the Salzburger Landeskliniken to meet future service needs arising from changes in the demographic and morbidity patterns of the target population.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. Due to the fact that healthcare is an element of social cohesion, the programme will have positive social benefits in this respect.
The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment programme will be examined during appraisal.
The “Masterplan 2020” investment programme covers the period from 2008-2022 for the new construction, renovation, adaptation and extension of buildings and investments in medical equipment. The project will finance the implementation of the first phase until 2017.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.