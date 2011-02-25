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AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 185,000,000
Health : € 185,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/08/2011 : € 185,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN

Summary sheet

Release date
25 February 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/08/2011
20110011
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ausbau Salzburger Landeskliniken

LAND SALZBURG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 175 million
Up to EUR 355 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Refurbishment and extension of the Salzburger Landeskliniken on the existing site in the city of Salzburg under the “Masterplan 2020”.

The project will contribute to improving the organisational structure and further development of clinical healthcare services of the Salzburger Landeskliniken to meet future service needs arising from changes in the demographic and morbidity patterns of the target population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. Due to the fact that healthcare is an element of social cohesion, the programme will have positive social benefits in this respect.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment programme will be examined during appraisal.

Comments

The “Masterplan 2020” investment programme covers the period from 2008-2022 for the new construction, renovation, adaptation and extension of buildings and investments in medical equipment. The project will finance the implementation of the first phase until 2017.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
40623111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110011
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138753251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110011
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN
Other links
Summary sheet
Ausbau Salzburger Landeskliniken
Data sheet
AUSBAU SALZBURGER LANDESKLINIKEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications