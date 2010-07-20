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ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2013 : € 5,000,000
11/06/2013 : € 10,000,000
11/06/2013 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Related public register
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Related press
EIB supports Althelia Climate Fund to save tropical forests

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2013
20100720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Althelia Climate Fund GP Sarl, an independent management company established to manage the Fund.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Innovative pilot fund for forest based carbon and other environmentally certified credits, aiming to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions through sustainable land use and conservation of primary forest.

The Althelia Climate Fund (the "Fund") is a path breaking proposal to enhance the environment and reduce carbon emissions through support for sustainable land use and conservation of primary forest. European based, the Fund is global, focusing on Africa and Latin America, and secondarily in Asia. With a target of EUR 150m of commitments from private and public investors the Fund will invest in some 20 projects to source forest based carbon and other environmentally certified credits for sale to the voluntary offset market. An amount of voluntary forest carbon credits corresponding to EIB's investment will be sold by the Fund to (public or private or philanthropic) entities that will permanently retire them.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Strict due diligence standards are in place up to the EIB standards. All projects are set to meet IFC Performance Standards and the best practices articulated in the REDD+ Social and Environmental Standards. All projects will meet most reputable third-party carbon and environmental/social management certification standards such as Verified Carbon Standard and Climate, Community and Biodiversity Alliance.

The promoter, a private company, is not subject to EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Other links
Related press
EIB supports Althelia Climate Fund to save tropical forests

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51455854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100720
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Publication Date
19 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95097558
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100720
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Related public register
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Data sheet
ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Related press
EIB supports Althelia Climate Fund to save tropical forests

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports Althelia Climate Fund to save tropical forests
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND
Related public register
19/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALTHELIA CLIMATE FUND

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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