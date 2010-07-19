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CATALYST FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,942,154.91
Sector(s)
Services : € 8,942,154.91
Signature date(s)
4/11/2011 : € 8,942,154.91
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Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2011
20100719
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Catalyst Fund I

Catalyst Principal Partners

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million/USD 12.5 million
Up to USD 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in a closed-end private equity fund targeting mid-market enterprises primarily located in Eastern African countries.

The Fund will primarily take strategic minority stakes in emerging medium-sized enterprises with business activities located principally in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo. The return on the Fund’s investments is expected to be driven primarily by the growth of the investee companies as well as their strengthened enterprise skills and governance, environmental and social standards; in turn, these are expected to underpin the positive development outcome of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund’s operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not applicable.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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