Gedeon Richter Innovative Drugs RSFF

Summary sheet
Gedeon Richter Plc.
Financing of R&D programme for the development of new proprietary drugs and biosilimar compounds.
Improving the health of European citizens, increasing the competitiveness and boosting the innovative capacity of European health-related industries and businesses, while addressing global health issues including emerging epidemics, are some of the key objectives of the project. This research addresses not only an unmet medical need but also impacts the quality of life of certain patients. EIB financing of the project encourages research and technological development. In addition, the project would assist Hungary in improving its research capabilities.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), therefore, should not be required by the competent authorities as stated in the EU Directive 97/11 amended by Directive 2003/35.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and therefore not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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