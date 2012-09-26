EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL

Summary sheet
Framework Loan supporting investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation.
The proposed operation would contribute to the development of clean energy and the avoidance or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. It would support the EU-India Strategic Partnership which foresees, inter alia, cooperation in fighting climate change.
The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental impacts. However, some schemes if located in the EU may be categorised as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for environmental impact assessment. National environmental legislation and the environmental and social due diligence procedures of the borrower will be assessed during appraisal, in order to assure the compliance of the selected projects with EU Environmental and Social guidelines, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.