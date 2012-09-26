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EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/03/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Related press
India: EUR 150 million loan to mitigate climate change

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2013
20100655
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan supporting investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation.

The proposed operation would contribute to the development of clean energy and the avoidance or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. It would support the EU-India Strategic Partnership which foresees, inter alia, cooperation in fighting climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental impacts. However, some schemes if located in the EU may be categorised as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for environmental impact assessment. National environmental legislation and the environmental and social due diligence procedures of the borrower will be assessed during appraisal, in order to assure the compliance of the selected projects with EU Environmental and Social guidelines, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Other links
Related press
India: EUR 150 million loan to mitigate climate change

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Publication Date
21 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67170568
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100655
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88678729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100655
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Other links
Summary sheet
EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Data sheet
EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Related press
India: EUR 150 million loan to mitigate climate change

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EUR 150 million loan to mitigate climate change
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EXIM BANK OF INDIA CLIMATE CHANGE FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications