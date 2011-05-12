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GLOBALFOUNDRIES FAB 1 EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2011 : € 300,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2011
20100652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Global Foundries Fab 1 Extension

GlobalFoundries Inc

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the extension of the promoters’ semiconductor Fab 1 located in Dresden, Germany. The project includes the construction of a new building and its fit-out with leading-edge 300 mm semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The semiconductor industry is a strategic industry because of its strong growth, the importance of the product and the externalities for other industries. Semiconductors and nano-electronics are at the core of the electronic equipment that is driving the “Information Society”.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 1997/11/EC, 2003/35/EC and 2009/31/EC, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed extension will take place in an industrial area already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Manufacturing of electronic components.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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