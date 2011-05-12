GLOBALFOUNDRIES FAB 1 EXTENSION

Summary sheet
GlobalFoundries Inc
The project concerns the extension of the promoters’ semiconductor Fab 1 located in Dresden, Germany. The project includes the construction of a new building and its fit-out with leading-edge 300 mm semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
The semiconductor industry is a strategic industry because of its strong growth, the importance of the product and the externalities for other industries. Semiconductors and nano-electronics are at the core of the electronic equipment that is driving the “Information Society”.
Semiconductor manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 1997/11/EC, 2003/35/EC and 2009/31/EC, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed extension will take place in an industrial area already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Manufacturing of electronic components.
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