Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,183,815.93
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 45,183,815.93
Services : € 1,355,514.48
Transport : € 43,828,301.45
Signature date(s)
20/07/2011 : € 1,355,514.48
20/07/2011 : € 43,828,301.45
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 44 m to improve roads and cultural heritage in South Bohemia

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/07/2011
20100640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
South Bohemia Transport Infrastructure II

The South-Bohemian Region (Jihočeský kraj)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 1 100 million
CZK 3 655 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Series of priority schemes for road rehabilitation and upgrade of the regional road network included in the regional medium-term investment programme.

This project would support road investments co-financed by the 2007-2013 Regional Operational Programme South-West as well as other investments mainly in the regional transport sector financed from the regional budget.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project refers to a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or, more likely, Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. The Bank will ensure that all the schemes to be supported by the loan will comply with the relevant EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Comments

The Bank will support the financial contribution of the regional budget.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 44 m to improve roads and cultural heritage in South Bohemia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
41092732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100640
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II
Other links
Summary sheet
South Bohemia Transport Infrastructure II
Data sheet
SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 44 m to improve roads and cultural heritage in South Bohemia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 44 m to improve roads and cultural heritage in South Bohemia
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications