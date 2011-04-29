SOUTH BOHEMIA TRANSPORT INFRA II

Summary sheet
The South-Bohemian Region (Jihočeský kraj)
Series of priority schemes for road rehabilitation and upgrade of the regional road network included in the regional medium-term investment programme.
This project would support road investments co-financed by the 2007-2013 Regional Operational Programme South-West as well as other investments mainly in the regional transport sector financed from the regional budget.
The project refers to a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or, more likely, Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. The Bank will ensure that all the schemes to be supported by the loan will comply with the relevant EU environmental legislation.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
The Bank will support the financial contribution of the regional budget.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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