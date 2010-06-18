YASMINA CLUB MED HOTEL REHABILITATION

If this project were located in the EU, it would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11/EEC. However, given the nature and limited scale of the project, it should be examined in detail by the competent local authority and an environmental impact assessment by the Bank should not be necessary. Nonetheless, in view of its coastal location, particular attention will be paid to the project's environmental status during the appraisal.

Compliance with Moroccan legislation will be checked as part of the appraisal. The progress of environmental studies and public consultations will be examined and their results will be evaluated against EU indicators.