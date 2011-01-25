PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 1

Summary sheet
PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA
The project consists of the modernisation of 58 km of an existing dual electrified railway line between Wroclaw (Grabiszyn) and the border between Dolnoslaskie and Wielkopolskie regions (chainage 1.7 km to 59.7 km) in central Poland.
The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation during the next financing perspective.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authority. EIAs have been undertaken in 2005 and 2008. A positive Environmental Decision was issued in February 2010 by the Competent Authority. A further round of assessment has taken place as part of the building permit process during 2010. The project has the potential to impact three Natura 2000 sites; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives.
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