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PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2011 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – Poznań, na odcinku Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 120 million modernisation of Polish railways

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2011
20100584
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK Railway Modernisation E 59 Phase 1

PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 125 million (around PLN 491 million)
Approx. EUR 427 million (around PLN 1700 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the modernisation of 58 km of an existing dual electrified railway line between Wroclaw (Grabiszyn) and the border between Dolnoslaskie and Wielkopolskie regions (chainage 1.7 km to 59.7 km) in central Poland.

The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation during the next financing perspective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authority. EIAs have been undertaken in 2005 and 2008. A positive Environmental Decision was issued in February 2010 by the Competent Authority. A further round of assessment has taken place as part of the building permit process during 2010. The project has the potential to impact three Natura 2000 sites; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – Poznań, na odcinku Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 120 million modernisation of Polish railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with EUR 120 million modernisation of Polish railways
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Modernizacja linii kolejowej E59 Wrocław – Poznań, na odcinku Wrocław – granica woj. dolnośląskiego - PL

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications