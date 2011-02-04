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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/06/2014 : € 15,000,000
5/06/2014 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2014
20100562
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH
ELEKTROPRIVREDA REPUBLIKE SRPSKE AD JP ELEKTROPRIVREDA BOSNE I HERCEGOVINE DD - SARAJEVO JP ELEKTROPRIVREDA HRVATSKE ZAJEDNICE HERCEG-BOSNE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Bosnia and Herzegovina to be implemented between 2012-2016.

The project is intended to maintain, modernise and extend the electricity distribution network in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Its purpose is to secure a more stable and reliable supply, to improve the overall service quality, to cater for demand growth and to decrease losses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIA Directive 2011/92/EU has been transposed in BIH and EIA processes are already established. The investment schemes come under Annex II of the EIA Directive thus implying a review by the competent authorities. The schemes relate to medium and low voltage reinforcement and expansions, they are expected to have minimal environmental impacts and it is unlikely that they will require an EIA. The Bank's financing will be limited to components that do not necessitate an environmental impact assessment.

The Promoters are public undertakings and will organise tendering in line with open or restricted procedures, both of which should include a publication in the OJEU.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH
Publication Date
24 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54919483
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100562
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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