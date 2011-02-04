ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION BIH

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Bosnia and Herzegovina to be implemented between 2012-2016.
The project is intended to maintain, modernise and extend the electricity distribution network in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Its purpose is to secure a more stable and reliable supply, to improve the overall service quality, to cater for demand growth and to decrease losses.
The EIA Directive 2011/92/EU has been transposed in BIH and EIA processes are already established. The investment schemes come under Annex II of the EIA Directive thus implying a review by the competent authorities. The schemes relate to medium and low voltage reinforcement and expansions, they are expected to have minimal environmental impacts and it is unlikely that they will require an EIA. The Bank's financing will be limited to components that do not necessitate an environmental impact assessment.
The Promoters are public undertakings and will organise tendering in line with open or restricted procedures, both of which should include a publication in the OJEU.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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