Fortum WTE and Smart Metering

Construction of waste-to-energy CHP plants in Brista, Sweden and Klaipeda, Lithuania, and implementation of a digital remote metering infrastructure on the low voltage level in Finland.

Installation of remote meters will contribute to improve remote reading and demand side management, real time consumption information and differential pricing according to the systems load.

Construction of two waste fuelled CHP plants will contribute to diversion of waste from landfill disposal in line with EU targets, and will in the process reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and improve security of energy supply.