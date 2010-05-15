IRMAK-ZONGULDAK RAILWAY REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The General Directorate of State Railways Administration (TCDD)
Mr. Mehmet TURŞAK
Head of Research Planning & Coordination Department
Talatpasa Bulvari 06330 Gar- Ankara Turkey
Tel : +90 312 311 25 66
Mobile : +90 505 467 03 44
Fax : +90 312 310 40 84
www.tcdd.gov.tr
The rehabilitation of the Irmak-Zonguldak railway line which connects several ports on the Black Sea with Anatolia, particularly the capital Ankara.
To shift mainly freight road transportation to railways in order to alleviate the imbalance among transport modes, hence decreasing environmental repercussions of road transport and increasing safety.
The Project is aimed at rehabilitating and implementing a signalisation system for the 486 km Irmak - Karabük – Zonguldak Railway Line. The Project includes the complete renovation of the permanent way, substructure, bridges and culverts, the introduction of new telecommunication and signalling systems and changes to the track layout in some selected stations. Being a rehabilitation of a line along the existing alignment with no changes of the location of the permanent way, the project is expected to fall under Annex II of the relevant EC Directive and applicable Turkish legislation.
This is a project co-financed with IPA funds from the EC. Procurement of the works will be done in line with the relevant EC Directives and EIB Guide to procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.