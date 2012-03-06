DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION

Summary sheet
The project consist of extending the existing metro line in Dnipropetrovsk by 4.0 kilometres and adding 3 stations. This would bring the metro service to the city centre to serve areas of high urban density and activity.
The project will improve public transport in Dnipropetrovsk by extending the metro network into the city centre, making it more attractive for commuters. Consequently, it is expected that the investment results in a modal shift away from private car use, thus reducing the negative impacts of car transport on the environment.
Outside the EU, the Bank refers to EU law as the benchmark of its EIA requirements. In the EU, the extension of a metro falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and consequently the Competent Authority needs to determine whether an EIA is required. In this case, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is being prepared. The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation and the Bank’s social standards will be verified during appraisal.
The Promoter is a public entity, and should consequently follow open international public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the Promoter to tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The procurement procedures will be monitored by the Bank.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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