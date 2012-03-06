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DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 152,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 152,000,000
Transport : € 152,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2013 : € 152,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
03/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB lends EUR 152 million for Dnipropetrovsk Metro

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2013
20100492
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
DNIPROPETROVSKIY METROPOLITEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 152 million
EUR 305 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consist of extending the existing metro line in Dnipropetrovsk by 4.0 kilometres and adding 3 stations. This would bring the metro service to the city centre to serve areas of high urban density and activity.

The project will improve public transport in Dnipropetrovsk by extending the metro network into the city centre, making it more attractive for commuters. Consequently, it is expected that the investment results in a modal shift away from private car use, thus reducing the negative impacts of car transport on the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Outside the EU, the Bank refers to EU law as the benchmark of its EIA requirements. In the EU, the extension of a metro falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and consequently the Competent Authority needs to determine whether an EIA is required. In this case, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is being prepared. The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation and the Bank’s social standards will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a public entity, and should consequently follow open international public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the Promoter to tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The procurement procedures will be monitored by the Bank.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
03/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Ukraine: EIB lends EUR 152 million for Dnipropetrovsk Metro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Publication Date
3 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59484371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100492
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Other links
Summary sheet
DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Data sheet
DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Ukraine: EIB lends EUR 152 million for Dnipropetrovsk Metro

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB lends EUR 152 million for Dnipropetrovsk Metro
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - UK
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
03/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DNIPROPETROVSK METRO COMPLETION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications