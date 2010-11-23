T I - RICERCA E SVILUPPO BANDA LARGA

Summary sheet
Telecom Italia S.p.A. (“TI”)
The project concerns the Promoter’s investments for Information and Communication Technology research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in Italy. It will focus on broadband technologies and advanced network architectures, on users systems, on network and service management systems and on application platforms.
The project is expected to increase the diffusion of advanced broadband services for both the existing and the next generation fixed and mobile networks.
The project does not fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 97/11/CE but it may fall under Annex II if it includes premises in new estate developments, which will be assessed during appraisal. Compliance with environmental legislation including Natura 2000 areas will be assessed too.
The promoter is a private company and EU Directives do not apply. It will be assessed whether the procurement procedures followed are in the interest of the project and the promoter.
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