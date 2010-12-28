BEWAG AUSTRIAN WIND POWER

Summary sheet
The project promoter is a renewable energy subsidiary of a large Austrian integrated energy utility group that is controlled by the region of Burgenland.
The project consists of the construction and operation of six onshore wind parks located in the Austrian Burgenland region.
The development of wind power contributes to EU and national renewable energy objectives, as well as Austrian’s economic development.
All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC. Therefore they can be subject to an EIA on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. One wind farm has been screened in during this process, and has undergone an EIA process. The exact EIA status of the remaining schemes will be clarified along with the environmental assessment of all wind farms (including impacts on nature conservation zones and potential cumulative impacts with other wind projects).
The promoter is a public undertaking but it is not subject to public procurement procedures in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC as the Commission has exempted those public contracts from the procurement directive which are awarded to enable to carry out electricity generation in Austria (decision 2008/585EC of 7th July 2008). The Bank will however ensure that procurement procedures applied ensure an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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