PKP PLK E-30 KRAKOW - RZESZOW

Summary sheet
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Modernisation of 139 km of the twin electrified E-30 railway line in south eastern Poland.
The project is located on the TEN-T network. It will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. Furthermore, the project is located in a Convergence Region and by improving accessibility facilitates regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been performed and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED) for all sections of the project at various times during 2008 (four decisions in three different regions). The project crosses the Natura 2000 sites Puszca Nieplolmicka SPA (PLB120002) and Dolny Dunajec SAC (PLH120085) and passes in close proximity to a number of other Natura 2000 sites. Outside these areas various protected species may also be impacted by the project. So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. To be further appraised.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives. The main works have already been procured through open tender after advertising in the OJEU. The proposed arrangements are to be reviewed during appraisal.
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