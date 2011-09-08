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PKP PLK E-30 KRAKOW - RZESZOW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 308,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 308,000,000
Transport : € 308,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/02/2012 : € 308,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2012
20100450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP PLK E-30 KRAKOW - RZESZOW

PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1 650 million
PLN 7 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of 139 km of the twin electrified E-30 railway line in south eastern Poland.

The project is located on the TEN-T network. It will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. Furthermore, the project is located in a Convergence Region and by improving accessibility facilitates regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) have been performed and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED) for all sections of the project at various times during 2008 (four decisions in three different regions). The project crosses the Natura 2000 sites Puszca Nieplolmicka SPA (PLB120002) and Dolny Dunajec SAC (PLH120085) and passes in close proximity to a number of other Natura 2000 sites. Outside these areas various protected species may also be impacted by the project. So the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. To be further appraised.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives. The main works have already been procured through open tender after advertising in the OJEU. The proposed arrangements are to be reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications