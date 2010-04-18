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GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2013 : € 100,000,000
19/12/2012 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wijngaarden section - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Odiliapeel section - NL
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2012
20100418
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
NEDERLANDSE GASUNIE NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 570 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's ongoing investment programme to expand the gas transmission infrastructure in the Netherlands, thus strengthening its ability to meet gas demands in Northwest Europe.

The project will expand the gas transmission capacity in the Netherlands to meet demand and flexibility requirements in Northwest Europe. It will thus contribute to the further integration of the European gas market, increased security of supply and providing more transport options for market partcipants. The project schemes meet the criteria of the TEN-energy projects and coincide with a TEN-e priority axis (NG.1). The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The two project components fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring EIAs. All permits required for the Odiliapeel-Melick section have been received by the promoter. The EIA process for the Wijngaarden-Beverwijk section is expected to be completed in 3Q2012 and all the required permits are expected to be granted by the end of 2012. Typically for this type of investment the impacts are temporary in nature resulting mainly from the construction works.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wijngaarden section - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Odiliapeel section - NL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54903478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100418
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70737601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100418
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Wijngaarden section - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Odiliapeel section - NL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications