GASUNIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's ongoing investment programme to expand the gas transmission infrastructure in the Netherlands, thus strengthening its ability to meet gas demands in Northwest Europe.
The project will expand the gas transmission capacity in the Netherlands to meet demand and flexibility requirements in Northwest Europe. It will thus contribute to the further integration of the European gas market, increased security of supply and providing more transport options for market partcipants. The project schemes meet the criteria of the TEN-energy projects and coincide with a TEN-e priority axis (NG.1). The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
The two project components fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring EIAs. All permits required for the Odiliapeel-Melick section have been received by the promoter. The EIA process for the Wijngaarden-Beverwijk section is expected to be completed in 3Q2012 and all the required permits are expected to be granted by the end of 2012. Typically for this type of investment the impacts are temporary in nature resulting mainly from the construction works.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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