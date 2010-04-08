Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IMWIND WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/01/2012 : € 35,000,000
10/10/2011 : € 35,000,000
5/07/2013 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mönchhof/Halbturn/Nickelsdorf - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Neuhof III - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Großhofen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Andau / Halbturn - DE
Related press
Austria: EIB provides loan for windpower sector

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2011
20100408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IMWIND Wind Power Austria

Private Austrian Renewable Energy Production Group

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 140 million.
Up to EUR 226 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the construction and operation of five onshore wind parks with a total capacity of 149 MW, all of them located in the eastern part of Austria

The development of wind power contributes to EU and national renewable energy objectives, as well as Austrian’s economic development. Due to the location in Burgenland of three out of four of the schemes it will also contribute to convergence objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) environment, tackling climate change, energy and renewable energy. Therefore, the project supports the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending in the EU related to renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 84/337/EC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Therefore they can be subject to an EIA on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The three wind farms in Burgenland have been screened in during this process, and have undergone an EIA process. The exact EIA status of the remaining scheme should be clarified during appraisal, along with the potential environmental impact of all wind farms (including on Natura 2000 zones and potential cumulative impacts with other wind projects).

The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mönchhof/Halbturn/Nickelsdorf - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Neuhof III - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Großhofen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Andau / Halbturn - DE
Related press
Austria: EIB provides loan for windpower sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB provides loan for windpower sector
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mönchhof/Halbturn/Nickelsdorf - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Neuhof III - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Großhofen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Andau / Halbturn - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications