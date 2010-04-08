IMWIND WIND POWER

Summary sheet
Private Austrian Renewable Energy Production Group
The project consists in the construction and operation of five onshore wind parks with a total capacity of 149 MW, all of them located in the eastern part of Austria
The development of wind power contributes to EU and national renewable energy objectives, as well as Austrian’s economic development. Due to the location in Burgenland of three out of four of the schemes it will also contribute to convergence objectives. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) environment, tackling climate change, energy and renewable energy. Therefore, the project supports the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending in the EU related to renewable energy sources.
All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 84/337/EC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). Therefore they can be subject to an EIA on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The three wind farms in Burgenland have been screened in during this process, and have undergone an EIA process. The exact EIA status of the remaining scheme should be clarified during appraisal, along with the potential environmental impact of all wind farms (including on Natura 2000 zones and potential cumulative impacts with other wind projects).
The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC.
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