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PORT OF ANTWERP 2ND LOCK WAASLANDHAVEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 160,500,000
Transport : € 160,500,000
Signature date(s)
14/09/2011 : € 160,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related press
Belgium: The biggest lock in the world has opened its gates
Related press
Belgium: EIB finances the world’s biggest lock

Summary sheet

Release date
20 January 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2011
20100373
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Port of Antwerp 2nd Lock Waaslandhaven

NV Deurganckdoksluis (SPV owned by Port of Antwerp (74%) and NV Vlaamse Havens (26%)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 510 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a second and larger access lock to the Waaslandhaven, with a length of 500 m, a width of 68 m and a depth of 17.8 m, in order to provide additional capacity and to allow access of post-Panamax container ships up to 14 000 TEU and bulk carriers of 200 000 DWT.

The lock will comprise a lock chamber – where the vessels are stationed to be transferred – and two rolling gates at each end, as it is generally the case for maritime locks of this size. In addition, two bascule bridges (one at each end) and their accesses will be built to ensure that road, rail and pedestrian traffic can cross the lock without any interruption. Lastly, the project will include the construction of a command centre and other ancillary buildings. The detailed technical description will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Port of Antwerp, classified as Category A seaport in the TEN-T (trans-European transport) network, is the second largest port in Europe for international shipping freight and the seventh largest in the world. The project will improve maritime links of the EU and promote sea transport in intermodal transport chains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) was carried out for the Strategic Plan of the Port of Antwerp, which includes the project lock, and was concluded in March 2009. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive, requiring a full EIA which was carried out in 2009-2010, including environmental impact studies and a public consultation. The environmental permit for the project was issued in March 2010. EIA, biodiversity assessment requirements, environmental mitigation/monitoring measures and climate change adaptation issues for the project will be reviewed during appraisal.

The project promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the EU Procurement Directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procurement procedures and status will be reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related press
Belgium: The biggest lock in the world has opened its gates
Related press
Belgium: EIB finances the world’s biggest lock

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: The biggest lock in the world has opened its gates
Related press
Belgium: EIB finances the world’s biggest lock
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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