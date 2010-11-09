Ambiente Urbano Firenze VI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comune di Firenze
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in Florence included in the 2010-2012 Investment Programme. The investments mainly cover the fields of transport (including the new tramway network), streets rehabilitation, health and education, cultural and historical heritage and public buildings rehabilitation.
The Municipality of Florence provides a variety of services to its residents, including local public transport, water and sewerage, waste disposal, culture, health and education. The upgrading and extension of those services and infrastructures constitute the main application of the Municipality’s investment resources in general and the main objective of the present project.
The project is expected to contribute to an improvement in the city’s urban environment. The promoter will be required to implement all the schemes under the project in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding schemes proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage).
The Promoter is subject to EU regulations (EU Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the local authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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