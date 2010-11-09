Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AMBIENTE URBANO FIRENZE VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/06/2011 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/06/2011
20100369
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ambiente Urbano Firenze VI

Comune di Firenze

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in Florence included in the 2010-2012 Investment Programme. The investments mainly cover the fields of transport (including the new tramway network), streets rehabilitation, health and education, cultural and historical heritage and public buildings rehabilitation.

The Municipality of Florence provides a variety of services to its residents, including local public transport, water and sewerage, waste disposal, culture, health and education. The upgrading and extension of those services and infrastructures constitute the main application of the Municipality’s investment resources in general and the main objective of the present project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to an improvement in the city’s urban environment. The promoter will be required to implement all the schemes under the project in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter and carry out the due diligence regarding schemes proposed for approval (at appraisal stage when possible, or at allocation stage).

The Promoter is subject to EU regulations (EU Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the local authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications