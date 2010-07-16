Peri-Urban Wastewater Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Republic of Cyprus - Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment of Cyprus, acting through its Water Development Department (WDD).
Contact:
Mrs. Ioanna Stylianou
Environmental Engineer
Village wastewater framework comprising major investments in wastewater collection and treatment in more than fifty agglomerations outside big cities.
The main objectives of the project are to support the Central Government’s strategy for full compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. The project will also contribute to the objectives of the Water Framework Directive.
Predominantly positive environmental impacts are expected. The project does not fall under the Strategic Environmental Assessment legislation; however for several components Environmental Impact Assessments are being prepared and compliance with biodiversity legislation will be requested.
Procurement for services, works and supplies will be executed by WDD and the Urban Sewerage Boards. Tenders exceeding the applicable thresholds will be published in the OJEC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.