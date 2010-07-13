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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2007-2013 (PT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 1,500,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Solid waste : € 90,000,000
Health : € 90,000,000
Services : € 180,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 210,000,000
Education : € 300,000,000
Urban development : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2012 : € 9,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 9,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 12,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 27,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 27,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 27,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 27,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 36,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 36,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 54,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 54,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 63,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 63,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 72,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 84,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 90,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 90,000,000
7/12/2012 : € 90,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 90,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 90,000,000
19/11/2010 : € 90,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 120,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 120,000,000
16/12/2011 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 450 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2010
20100366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU Funds Co-Financing 2007-2013 (PT)

República Portuguesa

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 1 500 million.
Total cost of the operational programmes included is estimated at EUR 23 411 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns primarily the co-financing of priority investments in Portugal under the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) in the period 2007-2013.

The protection of environment and sustainable communities, knowledge economy, TENs, Convergence.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, being a multi-sector, multi-scheme, operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including a reduction in the level of pollution, environmental protection, improved water and wastewater services as well as improved waste management. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the SEA, EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC), including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 450 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
Portugal: EUR 450 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds
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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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