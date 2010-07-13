EU Funds Co-Financing 2007-2013 (PT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
República Portuguesa
The project concerns primarily the co-financing of priority investments in Portugal under the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) in the period 2007-2013.
The protection of environment and sustainable communities, knowledge economy, TENs, Convergence.
The project, being a multi-sector, multi-scheme, operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including a reduction in the level of pollution, environmental protection, improved water and wastewater services as well as improved waste management. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the SEA, EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC), including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
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