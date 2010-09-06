TUBITAK RESEARCH INSTITUTES

Summary sheet
The Scientific and and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK)
Mr. Okan Kara
EU 7th Framework Programme National Coordinator
Ataturk Bulvari No. 221
06100 Kavaklidere Ankara Turkey
Phone : (+90 312) 427 2302
Fax : (+90 312) 427 4024
www.tubitak.gov.tr
The project will finance mainly applied research activities conducted by 12 national research institutes as well as research activities performed at TÜBITAK’s headquarter level
To strengthen the research and innovation capacity in Turkey.
The projects will finance mainly intangible scientific research activities as well as industrial R&D and innovation programmes. These activities include financing of research activities in environmental sciences (i.e. research projects in this specialisation) as well as the financing of the operation of the environmental research institutes. These activities have minor negative impacts and appropriate mitigation measures are planned. Additional R&D planned in the project (e.g. for energy efficiency, renewable energy etc.) may result in the production of goods and services with improved environmental characteristics. The construction of buildings is not foreseen within the investment. The Bank requests the Promoter to comply with relevant environmental legislation.
Procurement of equipment and services to be in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.