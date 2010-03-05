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GALICIA ENVIRONMNT&RURAL AREA COHESION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/04/2011 : € 10,000,000
14/12/2010 : € 20,000,000
5/04/2011 : € 40,000,000
14/12/2010 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2010
20100305
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Galicia Environment & Rural Area Cohesion

Comunidad Autónoma de Galicia (CAG).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
Up to EUR 800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB project comprises a programme of investments which aims to improve the rural environment in the Spanish Region of Galicia.

The programme will include afforestation of 38 000 ha of agricultural land, fire prevention and improved management of 120 000 ha of forest, and investments to improve management, public access and educational value of 6 000 ha of Natura 2000 sites, as well as rehabilitation and construction of infrastructure such as bridges and roads.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Forest activities may require an EIA subject to the judgment of the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC).

The promoter is a public entity and therefore subject to procurement procedures and should comply with Directive 2004/18/EC.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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