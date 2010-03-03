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ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 79,825,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 79,825,000
Water, sewerage : € 79,825,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2019 : € 4,825,000
17/12/2013 : € 75,000,000
(*) Including a € 3,136,250 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE ,a € 1,688,750 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Related press
Zambia: Upgrade of 50 year old water network gets EUR 75m EIB backing

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2013
20100303
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
MULONGA WATER AND SEWERAGE COMPANY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 156 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments improving the performance of Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company, one of three Commercial Utilities (CUs) serving the Copperbelt area which borders on the DRC. These investments will also address non-revenue water, increase billing collection rates, and expand networks, especially in poor areas.

The purpose of the project is to improve access to water and sanitation, including in peri-urban and low-cost areas, with the aim of contributing to better health conditions as well as positive social and economic development in general.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) according to international best practices has been prepared in order to evaluate the different project options.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Zambia: Upgrade of 50 year old water network gets EUR 75m EIB backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66421008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100303
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Publication Date
25 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72026614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100303
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Data sheet
ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Related press
Zambia: Upgrade of 50 year old water network gets EUR 75m EIB backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Zambia: Upgrade of 50 year old water network gets EUR 75m EIB backing
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ZAMBIA WATER AND SANITATION PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications