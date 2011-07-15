Gestamp Biomass Project

Summary sheet
Gestamp Biotérmica S.L.
The project comprises the design, construction, operation and maintenance of four medium-scale biomass power stations in three different locations in the region of Castilla y Leon, Spain. The biomass supply will be managed by the promoter and supported by regional authorities.
The project contributes to the EU and national renewable energy targets and climate policies, as well as regional employment and development. Since the collapse of the regional pulp and paper industry there is no large scale demand any more for this type of biomass in the region of Castilla y Leon. Sustaining the demand of forest wood residues and encouraging much required intermediate fellings, the project will contribute to the prevention of forest fires and to the sustainability of the forestry activity in Castilla y Leon region.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, all power plants under this operation fall under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC amended 97/11/EC amended 2003/35/EC; thus an EIA may be required subject to a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the national competent authorities. The Bank’s services will verify that the power plants make use of best available technology to maximise efficiency of the production process and minimise the environmental footprint.
The promoter is a private company that does not enjoy any special or exclusive rights in the utilities sector. It is therefore not concerned by EU directives on procurement. The Bank’s services will verify that the project benefits from market-based competition between potential subcontractors.
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