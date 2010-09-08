Tramwaje Slaskie Trams and Tracks

Summary sheet
Tramwaje Śląskie SA.
The project consists of the modernisation and extension of 48 km of tram infrastructure (tracks, overhead catenaries) in the following cities: Bytom, Chorzów, Katowice, Ruda Śląska, Sosnowiec and Zabrze. Purchase of 30 new trams and modernizing another 85 tram carriages that are owned by Tramwaje Śląskie.
The project will improve the quality of the operation of public transport and move towards a more environmentally and financially sustainable transport system in the Upper Silesian Agglomeration.
The project includes purchase and modernisation of rolling stock, which does not fall within the scope of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended). The project also includes modernisation and extension of tramway infrastructure, falling under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended. Accordingly, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In this case the competent authority decided that an EIA is not required. Details will be checked at appraisal stage. The question of the project being part of a plan or a program requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU directive 2001/42/EC will equally be examined during the project appraisal along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. Project components financed by the Bank will be/have been tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal where appropriate. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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