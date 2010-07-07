Malta-Italy Interconnector (TEN-E)

Summary sheet
Enemalta Corporation
The project concerns the implementation of a HVAC link interconnecting Malta (Maghtab) and Sicily (Ragusa) across the Mediterranean Sea. The proposed project will have a rated capacity of 250 MVA, rated voltage of 220 kV and a total length of circa 116 km, of which 95 km will be undersea. The cable terminal in Maghtab will be connected to the 132 kV Maltese system through a 220/132 kV transformer and a 132 kV underground cable having length of circa 3 km.
The new link will synchronously interconnect Malta to the European grid and thereby improve diversification and security of supply of the currently isolated Maltese system. The project falls under the TEN-E projects of common interest. Finally, the project will be fully located in convergence regions.
Being a full undersea/underground link the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. Nevertheless, the project was screened-in by the competent authority in Malta and is currently entering into the EIA process. In Italy an EIA will likely be required for the project but the screening opinion is not issued yet. No significant long term impacts are expected to result from the project’s construction and operation. The promoter anticipated that the project will not cross areas of nature conservation importance. The main impacts of the project and the corresponding mitigating measures will be further investigated during appraisal.
The procurement process is currently being implemented in accordance with the requirements of the EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The entire project will be likely implemented under a single EPC (design, manufacture and install) contract. The procurement process will be investigated during the appraisal.
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