Centrale Solaire de Ouarzazate

Summary sheet
The 500 MW Ouarzazate complex is the first project launched under the Moroccan Solar Plan. It will be developed through different successive phases. The project is the first phase of the complex and will follow the Independent Power Producer model already implemented in Morocco. It is expected to comprise one thermal solar power plant with a production capacity between 125 and 160 MW, with a minimum of around 450 MWh of thermal storage. The project is scheduled to begin operation in early 2014.
The Moroccan Solar Plan is one of the six concrete projects of the Union for the Mediterranean, launched by the Euro-Mediterranean Heads of State and Government during the Paris Summit, held on 13th July 2008, to promote the production and use of renewable energies (more specifically, turning the Mediterranean partner countries into producers and exporters of solar energy).
If the project were located within the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended. In line with national legislation (EIA Law No.12-03), the promoter intends to follow an EIA procedure for the project. A scoping environmental and social study has been prepared for the whole Ouarzazate complex, and the promoter will require that the successful bidder for the first phase (i.e. the project) performs an EIA. Details of the Environmental procedures to be carried out, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank's principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank's Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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