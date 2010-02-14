DUERR Environmental Process Innovation

Summary sheet
DUERR AG
The project concerns the promoter’s investment in RDI (Research, Development and Innovation), predominantly focusing on the development of paintshops to be integrated in automotive OEMs’ production plants.
The project consists of (i) R&D and product innovation in today’s business areas, which includes the automotive (e.g. fully integrated painting solutions), aerospace (aircraft assembly systems) or other industries (cleaning and filtration systems), allowing customers to cover the entire production cycle with the promoter’s technology; and (ii) further research and development efforts to diversify the company’s products to applications in new business areas.
The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment, as the targeted innovations are focusing on reducing the environmental impact from painting car bodies and components, as well as on reducing the energy intensity of the corresponding part of the production process.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). RSFF is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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