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HELLENIC NATURAL GAS V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 55,000,000
Energy : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2013 : € 25,000,000
30/03/2012 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL
Related press
Greece: EUR 215 million for energy

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2012
20100173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hellenic Natural Gas V

Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 129 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of extension of national gas transmission system through the construction of some.159 km high pressure pipeline from Aghioi Theodoroi to Megalopolis in Greece. It comprises the installation of two sections of pipeline Aighioi Theodoroi to Examilia (15.6 km) and Examilia to Megalopoli (143.4 km) as well as metering and scraper stations. The project is expected to be implemented until end of March 2013.

The project is introducing natural gas in the Peloponnesus peninsula, which currently is not covered by the natural gas network. The pipeline will supply a new 850 MW CCGT power plant at Megalopolis also bringing gas to the Korinthos, Argos, Nafplio, Tripolis and Megalopolis areas. The installation of the Megalopolis power plant is a key element for the improvement of security of electricity supply in the Peloponnesus. It will guarantee the stability of the electricity network under peak conditions and will allow the gradual decommissioning of the lignite based generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls by its technical characteristics under Annex II of the Directive 97/11/EC and amendments. Greek authorities have requested an environmental impact assessment for the project. The EIA study has been submitted in 2010. The approval process is at an advanced stage and expected to be finalised in 2011.

The project falls under Directive 2004/17/EC, requiring tender advertisements and notices in the Official Journal of the EU.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL
Related press
Greece: EUR 215 million for energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EUR 215 million for energy
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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