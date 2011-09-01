Hellenic Natural Gas V

Summary sheet
Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) S.A.
The project consists of extension of national gas transmission system through the construction of some.159 km high pressure pipeline from Aghioi Theodoroi to Megalopolis in Greece. It comprises the installation of two sections of pipeline Aighioi Theodoroi to Examilia (15.6 km) and Examilia to Megalopoli (143.4 km) as well as metering and scraper stations. The project is expected to be implemented until end of March 2013.
The project is introducing natural gas in the Peloponnesus peninsula, which currently is not covered by the natural gas network. The pipeline will supply a new 850 MW CCGT power plant at Megalopolis also bringing gas to the Korinthos, Argos, Nafplio, Tripolis and Megalopolis areas. The installation of the Megalopolis power plant is a key element for the improvement of security of electricity supply in the Peloponnesus. It will guarantee the stability of the electricity network under peak conditions and will allow the gradual decommissioning of the lignite based generation.
The project falls by its technical characteristics under Annex II of the Directive 97/11/EC and amendments. Greek authorities have requested an environmental impact assessment for the project. The EIA study has been submitted in 2010. The approval process is at an advanced stage and expected to be finalised in 2011.
The project falls under Directive 2004/17/EC, requiring tender advertisements and notices in the Official Journal of the EU.
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