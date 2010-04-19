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PKP INTERCITY HIGH SPEED ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 342,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 342,000,000
Transport : € 342,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/05/2013 : € 118,000,000
18/07/2011 : € 224,000,000
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB increases support for high-speed trains
Related press
Poland: EIB supports new high-speed rail network with EUR 224m loan PKP Intercity

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2011
20100162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP Intercity High Speed Rolling Stock

PKP Intercity

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 841 million.
PLN 1 682 million. (EUR 435 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of up to 20 Electrical Multiple Units (EMUs).

The project is part of a series of investments designed to meet the common goal of offering a passenger rail service between Warsaw and Gdansk that takes less than 3 hours and between Warsaw and Katowice/Krakow of less than 2 hours.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 85/337/EEC as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law and is subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC.

Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB increases support for high-speed trains
Related press
Poland: EIB supports new high-speed rail network with EUR 224m loan PKP Intercity

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB increases support for high-speed trains
Related press
Poland: EIB supports new high-speed rail network with EUR 224m loan PKP Intercity
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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