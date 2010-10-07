RESEAU RTE-T CONTOURNEMENT DE REIMS

Summary sheet
Société des Autoroutes du Nord et de l'Est de la France (SANEF)
Construction of a new road bypassing Reims and improvement of safety and environmental protection measures on the trans-European network in northern France.
Construction of a new road bypassing Reims and improvement of safety and environmental protection measures on the trans-European network in northern France.
The environmental protection and road safety improvement components of the project are subject to the French legislation transposing the corresponding EU directives. As the project promoter is experienced and used to dealing with environmental issues, these should not pose any particular problems. In the course of the appraisal, the procedures will be examined.
The promoter is a private company that is required by the concession contract to apply the public procurement code, which transposes into French law the EU Directives on procurement.
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