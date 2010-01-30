ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR

Summary sheet
The project is part of an overall programme aimed at improving and upgrading the North-South Road Corridor (NSRC) in Armenia. The NSRC runs 556 km from the border with Georgia at Bavra via Gyumri, Ashtarak, Yerevan, Goris, and Kapan, to the border with Iran at Meghri. It is 2-lane throughout, with the exception of an 18km length on the M-1 (Yerevan–Ashtarak) and the M-2 (Yerevan–Ararat section), which are dual 2-lane. In winter, snow disruption can occur at any time over the route, and conditions are particularly severe in Shirak, north and south of Gyumri, where temperatures can drop below -30°. The project scope includes the sections north of Yerevan towards the Georgian border.
The project implementation aims to achieve time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity and improved alignment. The project will also offer safety benefits that could be especially significant in some schemes i.e. by-passes. The impact of the project with regards to changes in the level of service of the roads and the correspondent emissions will have to be assessed.
If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party including the ESPOO (transboundary) convention. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, for an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.
The Bank will require that the contracts for design, works and supply of equipment which will be procured by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, being the project manager, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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