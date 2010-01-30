Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 66,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 66,000,000
Transport : € 66,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 6,000,000
18/11/2013 : € 60,000,000
(*) Including a € 6,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Related press
The EU bank and Armenia sign an agreement related to the EUR 12 million NIF grant to support construction of the North-South Road Corridor
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports the upgrading of the North-South road corridor

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2013
20100130
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATION OF ARMENIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 66 million
EUR 381 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of an overall programme aimed at improving and upgrading the North-South Road Corridor (NSRC) in Armenia. The NSRC runs 556 km from the border with Georgia at Bavra via Gyumri, Ashtarak, Yerevan, Goris, and Kapan, to the border with Iran at Meghri. It is 2-lane throughout, with the exception of an 18km length on the M-1 (Yerevan–Ashtarak) and the M-2 (Yerevan–Ararat section), which are dual 2-lane. In winter, snow disruption can occur at any time over the route, and conditions are particularly severe in Shirak, north and south of Gyumri, where temperatures can drop below -30°. The project scope includes the sections north of Yerevan towards the Georgian border.

The project implementation aims to achieve time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity and improved alignment. The project will also offer safety benefits that could be especially significant in some schemes i.e. by-passes. The impact of the project with regards to changes in the level of service of the roads and the correspondent emissions will have to be assessed.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party including the ESPOO (transboundary) convention. Appraisal will also review the proposed arrangements, for an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and monitoring measures that seek to avoid, mitigate or compensate for negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will require that the contracts for design, works and supply of equipment which will be procured by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, being the project manager, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Other links
Related press
The EU bank and Armenia sign an agreement related to the EUR 12 million NIF grant to support construction of the North-South Road Corridor
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports the upgrading of the North-South road corridor

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47242963
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100130
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Publication Date
16 Jan 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222537
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100130
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Publication Date
16 Jan 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100130
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road
Other links
Summary sheet
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Data sheet
ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related press
The EU bank and Armenia sign an agreement related to the EUR 12 million NIF grant to support construction of the North-South Road Corridor
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports the upgrading of the North-South road corridor

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The EU bank and Armenia sign an agreement related to the EUR 12 million NIF grant to support construction of the North-South Road Corridor
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports the upgrading of the North-South road corridor
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Talin-Gyumri Road
Related public register
16/01/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA NORTH - SOUTH ROAD CORRIDOR - Ashtarak-Talin Road

Photogallery

Improving and upgrading 145km road section of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia, running from the border with Georgia to the border with Iran. The project is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility
Armenia North-South Road Corridor
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications